RealTruck launches 'Off-The-Grid Coin' contest on National Get Outdoors Day

Truck enthusiast company challenges people to get out 'In The Real'

and earn a digital code to spend at realtruck.com

OCALA, Fla., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preeminent online retailer of truck parts and accessories, RealTruck is celebrating National Get Outdoors Day on June 11 with a unique outdoor experience in which one lucky off-road enthusiast will win $10,000 in "Off-The-Grid Coin"* to spend on RealTruck products at realtruck.com. Ten additional winners will receive a digital code redeemable for $500 in RealTruck product. The off-roading event kicks off RealTruck's new "In The Real" campaign which encourages people to get outside and enjoy themselves outdoors.

“At RealTruck we want to inspire people to get off their screens and get out 'In The Real' on National Get Outdoors Day, (PRNewswire)

"At RealTruck we want to inspire people to get off their screens and get out 'In The Real' on National Get Outdoors Day," said Tony Ambroza, chief growth officer. "By gearing up, getting up and going after it, you can win Off-The-Grid Coin to upgrade your ride."

A physical replica of the Off-The-Grid Coin will be placed in a remote location somewhere in the United States. RealTruck will post hints on its social accounts as well as to its website beginning on June 3 and will drop the actual coordinates with its event partner, the onX Offroad app , on June 11.

RealTruck's message is about delivering the fun of off-roading adventures and rewarding people for pursuing them, according to Ambroza.

Downloading the onX Offroad app is the only way contestants will be able to find coordinates leading to the Off-The-Grid Coin location. Additionally, all participants will get a free month-long membership when they sign up for the app. The onX Offroad app is a pioneer in off-pavement adventure navigation. A leader in off-road maps and GPS technology, the app is built for off-roaders and by off-roaders. It immerses users in a world of possibilities–including motorized trails, OHV areas, and thousands of recreation points like trailheads and campgrounds.

"onX Offroad is excited to partner with Real Truck, challenging off-roaders to get off the pavement and explore new landscapes this season," said onX Offroad General Manager Rory Edwards. "With 615,000+ miles of motorized trails, 852 million acres of public land, and reliable maps that work without cell service, the onX Offroad app is the perfect tool to help contest participants find the Off-The-Grid Coin and bring their summer adventures to life."

For more information on how to participate in the contest, visit realtruck.com/offthegridcoin as well as RealTruck's social media platforms including Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the onX app here .

*Off-The-Grid Coin is a gift card redeemable exclusively at realtruck.com. No purchase necessary.

About RealTruck

Based in Ocala, Fla., RealTruck® is a Truck Hero company with over 400 employees. RealTruck.com is the digital hub for truck owners who want to outfit their vehicles for real life. Founded in 1997, RealTruck is celebrating 25 years of serving the needs of truck owners across the United States. For more information, visit realtruck.com .

About Truck Hero, Inc.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., Truck Hero® design, develops, manufactures, and sells a full range of branded automotive accessories for trucks, Jeep® brand vehicles, and cars, with market-leading functionality, engineering, quality, and design. The breadth of Truck Hero's product offering is vast, including hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, fender flares, steps, suspension kits, Ventvisors®, Jeep parts, and off-road accessories. Truck Hero's industry-leading family of brands includes Alloy USA®, AMP Research®, A.R.E.®, Auto Ventshade®, BAK Industries®, BACKRACK®, BedRug®, Belmor®, Bushwacker®, Extang®, Husky Liners®, LUND®, N-FAB®, OMIX™, Rampage Products®, Retrax®, RoadWorks®, Roll-N-Lock®, Rugged Liner®, RuggedRidge®, Stampede™, Superlift®, Tonno Pro®, TruXedo®, UnderCover®, and online retailer, RealTruck®. All the companies in the Truck Hero family are recognized as premier brands and innovation leaders. For more information, visit truck-hero.com.

About onX Offroad

onX Offroad is the leader in off-road maps and GPS technology, empowering powersports and overlanding enthusiasts to explore 615,000+ miles of motorized trails and 852 million acres of public land. Built for off-roaders, by off-roaders, the company strives to create the most complete, current, and accurate mapping app available on the market. Because off-the-beaten path experiences are at the heart of what onX does, the company also leads initiatives to protect and expand access to public land and promote stewardship opportunities. https://www.onxmaps.com/offroad/app

Media Contact:

Sarah Collins

Tombras

scollins@tombras.com

510.541.3774

RealTruck is celebrating National Get Outdoors Day on June 11 with a unique outdoor experience in which one lucky off-road enthusiast will win $10,000 in (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RealTruck