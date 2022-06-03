HPIL (HPIL) Announces Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that it will be having a shareholders meeting on June 9th at 2:PM PST to give the shareholders a complete in depth explanation and plan on the current business status and its moving forward plans. The discussions will be about the following:

Apogee Dynamics status update and its new plans in the EV market. Humm Token www.hummtoken.com and its confirmed launch date along with its ongoing business model. World Gaming Group and the launch of "Solomons Revenge" www.solomonsrevenge.com this month along with discussing its future plans on new game development. World Gaming Group and "ZIPPA" www.zippa.gg and why the delay that will ultimately separate itself from any competition and its confirmed launch date. Explaining the legal settlements that are now complete. Future funding. What the growth plans are for 2022-2023.

"We continue to Wait for the responses from the OTC in regards to when Pink Status will occur as we have done all we can including having all the filings up to date and this has been the toughest of all trying to explain to the shareholders why so long and I understand the frustration, however it is out of our hands", said Stephen Brown CEO.

HPIL next conference call will be on June 9th, 2022 Conference call link: https://www.hpilholding.ca/ Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.



