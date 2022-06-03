7-Eleven's Latest Evolution Store Opens in Dallas, Texas

Retailer's Ninth Evolution Store Features Laredo Taco Company, Specialty Coffee Drinks, Mobile Checkout and More

IRVING, Texas, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. has announced the opening of its fifth Evolution Store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and ninth in the country. Located at the corner of Preston Road and Alpha Road in Dallas, this new location boasts customizable beverage options, a premium cigar humidor and the latest digital innovations in addition to Laredo Taco Company® a popular south Texas restaurant concept known for its authentic flavors of the Texas and Mexico border.

Laredo Taco Company is famous for its authentic tacos served on fresh-made flour tortillas as well as its signature salsa bar with a wide selection of salsas and toppings including salsa roja, salsa verde, creamy cilantro, habanero, and more. Specialties include authentic fajitas, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and breakfast tacos made with fresh-cracked eggs. And unlike other Laredo Taco Company restaurants, this location features an extended covered patio for customers looking to enjoy outdoor seating, frozen margaritas, and beer on tap.

"We're excited to unveil the next iteration of the 7-Eleven Evolution Store in Dallas, offering an assortment of curated products, services and features that are customized to the neighborhood and customers we serve," said Molly Long, 7-Eleven Vice President of Store Evolution and Design. "The customer is getting the convenience they expect from 7-Eleven – coupled with a delicious restaurant-quality dining option and unique and innovative beverages. These lab stores give us an opportunity to test, learn and scale successes into our new store standards which ultimately allows us to continuously improve the experience for all our customers."

As the OG To-Go since 1964™ coffee destination, 7-Eleven continues to deliver high quality coffee at a great value – and this store is no different, featuring a second self-serve espresso machine where 7-Eleven will test specialty items including Cold Foam, Caramel Macchiato, Dirty Chai (a Chai Tea Latte with added double shot of espresso), White Mocha and Horchata Latte. In addition to custom espresso drinks and cold brew coffee, customers can also enjoy refreshing organic smoothies and shakes, vitamin infused sparkling water, and even a Wine Cellar with an enhanced and expansive selection of wine. These innovations are available alongside 7-Eleven's iconic products like Slurpee® drinks, Big Bite® hot dogs, Big Gulp® fountain beverages and more.

Located at 13635 Preston Road in Dallas, Texas, the store also offers an array of digital innovations providing customers with added convenience, including mobile checkout and delivery. With 7Rewards® , the loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, in-store customers can skip the checkout counter and pay for their purchases directly from their phone. The 7NOW® delivery app also lets customers order more than 3,000 of their favorite foods, beverages, groceries and household products to be delivered straight to their door.

7-Eleven's Evolution Store concept continues to set a benchmark for convenience retailing, serving as an experiential testing ground for customers to try the brand's latest products and innovations. And while all Evolution Stores include a restaurant concept, no two locations are exactly alike as the retailer continues to tweak the design and product mix based on customer feedback and shopping habits.

The retailer's expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also means new jobs. Approximately 10 to 12 full- and part-time store associates are employed by each 7-Eleven® store in the U.S. For more information about jobs with 7-Eleven, visit careers.7-eleven.com or inquire at the store.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7NOW.com or 7Rewards.com .

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

