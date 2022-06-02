ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S 'THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA' RELEASES NEW 2022 LONDON CAST RECORDING OF 'THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA' TITLE TRACK FEATURING KILLIAN DONNELLY AND LUCY ST. LOUIS

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, June 1, 2022, a brand-new recording of the song THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA from the hit musical of the same name by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has landed on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and all major streaming platforms. The release features the vocals of Killian Donnelly as the Phantom and Lucy St. Louis as Christine, who are currently performing in the West End cast at Her Majesty's Theatre.

This release comes as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is set to be part of the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace celebrations on June 4th.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes "Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade" and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerised by the talents and beauty of a young soprano – Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, the Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

One of the most successful musicals in entertainment history, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has played to over 145 million people in 41 countries and 183 cities in 17 languages. It has won more than 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has celebrated over 34 years on both sides of the Atlantic with the show in London now in its 36th year. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Her Majesty's Theatre is currently booking until 1 October 1, 2022.

Lucy St Louis starred as 'Diana Ross' in the West End production of "Motown The Musical" at the Shaftesbury Theatre. Her many other West End credits include "Beautiful The Carole King Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre and "The Book of Mormon" at the Prince of Wales Theatre. Lucy has also appeared in "Ragtime" at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and "Man of La Mancha" at the London Coliseum.

Killian Donnelly was most recently seen as 'The Phantom' in the UK tour of "The Phantom of the Opera." Before this he played the role of 'Jean Valjean' to critical acclaim in the sell-out UK and Ireland Tour of "Les Misérables," having also played the role in West End production. Prior to his run in "Les Misérables," he played the role of 'Charlie Price' in "Kinky Boots" on Broadway, a role he originated at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in 2015, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award. His other theatre credits include 'Huey' in the original London cast of "Memphis" at the Shaftesbury Theatre for which he was also nominated for an Olivier Award. He created the role of 'Deco' in "The Commitments" at the Palace Theatre and has also played 'Tony' in "Billy Elliot" at the Victoria Palace Theatre as well as 'Raoul' in "The Phantom of the Opera" at Her Majesty's Theatre. He first joined the company of "Les Misérables" in 2008, going on to play the role of 'Enjolras' from 2009 to 2011. In 2010, he played the role of 'Courfeyrac' in the "25th Anniversary Concert of Les Misérables" at The O2 Arena and also played the role of 'Combeferre' in the multi-award-winning film of the show, released in 2012.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

