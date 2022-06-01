Global Interest in Supplements and Wellness Drives Explosive Growth in On-Demand Nutrition

Persona Sees Momentum in 2022 through Growth, Retail and Innovation

SEATTLE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personalized nutrition market is projected to grow to $16.4B by 2025 , with the supplement segment projected to account for the largest share during this forecast period. Specifically impacted is the direct-to-consumer segment because consumers are becoming increasingly aware of nutrition-rich products to enhance their health, which is a key factor in the projected demand for supplements.

Capitalizing on the momentum from this market projection is Persona Nutrition , the leading, global personalized vitamin program. Persona makes nutrition and supplements easy with a convenient online platform where customers complete an assessment and are provided with a personalized vitamin pack that can autoship each month. Nutritionists and pharmacists are available on demand for questions, even if no order has been placed. The company is seeing increasing momentum in growth, retail and innovation; here is how:

Exponential Growth : Starting with 2 nutritionists in 2017, Persona is now at 10x that number with 22 nutritionists and 2 pharmacists on staff. Persona has shipped over 1.4 million orders to customers in the last 5 years. To put that in context, The Nutritional Business Journal reports that, while the overall supplement industry was expected to grow by 6.3% by the end of 2020, brands in the personalized nutrition space were expecting sales growth of over 70%. Persona is particularly well positioned to take advantage of this growth as personalized nutrition is the foundation of their business.

From E-Commerce to Brick & Mortar : With a recent release in selected Target stores across the USA , Persona is entering the retail market with gummy vitamin packs to serve the entire family: Kids' Daily Multivitamin, Adult Glo Getter, Adult Immunity, and Teen Focus. Although this is a detour from their on-demand, delivered-to-your-home flagship offering, retail is the next step in Persona's growth. "The formulations and demographics we chose for these four gummy vitamin packs are perfect for Target shoppers," remarks Shawn Bushouse , CEO of Persona. "Based on the same scientific knowledge that makes Persona personalized vitamins so successful, these gummies make it even easier for consumers to enter the vitamin/supplement marketplace." : With a recent release in selectedacross the, Persona is entering the retail market with gummy vitamin packs to serve the entire family: Kids' Daily Multivitamin, Adult Glo Getter, Adult Immunity, and Teen Focus. Although this is a detour from their on-demand, delivered-to-your-home flagship offering, retail is the next step in Persona's growth. "The formulations and demographics we chose for these four gummy vitamin packs are perfect for Target shoppers," remarks, CEO of Persona. "Based on the same scientific knowledge that makes Persona personalized vitamins so successful, these gummies make it even easier for consumers to enter the vitamin/supplement marketplace."

A Nutritionist in Your Pocket: Persona continues to be at the forefront of innovation within the nutritional supplement industry. The distribution of on-demand, personalized nutrition is the future of the industry. Persona is on the cutting edge with a new mobile app coming out that will put on-demand nutrition in customer's pockets. Need a nutritionist? There's an app for that.



Additional contributions include the format of supplement delivery; Persona has offerings in pill, gummy, and powder formats. Changing the way business is done, they now crosscheck over 3,800 drug-nutrient interactions (DNI) through their online assessment; up from 800 when the DNI program was first launched in 2019.



On-demand nutritionists continue to be an increasingly popular offering; the biggest ask from customers is to further customize their program. Ron Pitts , a Persona customer, remarks: "My nutritionist was truly helpful in first, listening, and then helping me with a plan that addressed both my health concerns as well as financial. It was such a pleasure dealing with someone who had my best interests in mind. I will not hesitate to recommend Persona."

"Especially with the pandemic and accompanying stress, many people are not eating as well as they would like, or exercising as much as they want to be," remarks Ruby Deubry , a pharmacist with the Persona Nutrition team. "People are not as mobile, not sleeping as well. With a healthy diet, and in collaboration with your healthcare team, supplements can be a part of your path toward a healthy lifestyle. Supplementing with nutrients you might not easily be getting from food may provide a little extra health people need right now."

Continue to check out Persona's website for up and coming new products, information and the opportunity to meet one-on-one with a nutritionist.

About Persona Nutrition

Persona Nutrition, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company, creates deeply personalized vitamin programs based in cutting-edge science. Persona's doctor-designed nutrition assessment analyzes each customer's diet, lifestyle, health goals—even their medications—and tailors a daily supplement pack to their unique needs. Built from premium, bioavailable ingredients and bio-sourced packaging, Persona's convenient grab-and-go packs are delivered monthly to customers' doorsteps.

Since its founding in 2016, Persona has grown rapidly into an international brand with a dedicated customer base. It has done this by delivering on a singular promise: personalized, science-based nutrition, unrivaled quality and one-on-one support. Persona's launch at Target marks a new step in its evolution into a global lifestyle brand. To learn more, visit www.personanutrition.com or www.nestlehealthscience.com .

About Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. NHSc is committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. The company offers an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the approach to their management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world, who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.

