InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Unit for Needles & Thread (ORD-2907)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a licensed cosmetologist and I thought there could be a simple accessory to ensure that thread and needles are in order and ready for use," said an inventor, from Sanford, Fla., "so I invented BETWEEN THE WEAVE. My design would increase efficiency and it would help to maintain the tools needed for applying a hair weave or extensions."

The patent-pending invention provides easy access to needles and thread during hairstyling services. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional storage methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it facilitates the attachment of hair extensions to a client's hair. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists and hair salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORD-2907, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

