Omnicom Appoints Brian Clayton as Chief Data Privacy Officer

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) today announced the appointment of Brian Clayton, Chief Data Privacy Officer. In this new role, Clayton will be responsible for driving Omnicom's privacy first approach while ensuring brands and the company comply with the increasingly complex data privacy laws and regulations around the globe.

"Customers today demand greater insight and control over how their data is being used, making it increasingly important to our clients as they navigate the complexity of data privacy laws and regulations," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. "Brian's extensive background in data privacy that incorporates data ethics, governance and protection will be an asset to our clients and our agencies around the globe. He has the experience and leadership skills we need to ensure compliance for both Omnicom and the clients we serve is always top of mind."

Clayton comes to Omnicom from Conduent, a former Xerox company, where he was Associate General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer overseeing data privacy and compliance for more than 65,000 employees in over 70 countries. While at Conduent, since 2002, Clayton designed and implemented privacy programs to ensure compliance with applicable regulations, including Privacy-By-Design, CCPA, GDPR, GLBA and HIPAA.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity to lead and coordinate Omnicom's efforts around data privacy as the industry deals with the end of third-party cookies and new emerging privacy standards around the world," said Clayton. "I'm passionate about data privacy and am particularly impressed with the company's privacy-driven data platform, Omni. I look forward to applying my knowledge to helping the company adapt to future changes."

Brian holds a CIPP/US certification from the International Association of Privacy Professionals ("IAPP") and served as a member of the IAPP's Publications Advisory Board 2019 - 2021.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

