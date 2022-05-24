Who's Hiring?
LILM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 17, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. Shareholders

Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LILM) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 30, 2021 to March 14, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in LILM:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/lilium-n-v-f-k-a-qell-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?id=27562&from=4

Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. NEWS - LILM NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lilium materially overstates the design and capabilities of the Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off-and-landing aircraft for use in a new type of high-speed air transport system for people and goods; (2) Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet's timely certification; (3) Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet; (4) the special purpose acquisition company merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet; (5) Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Lilium GmbH; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. you have until June 17, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the LILM lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/lilium-n-v-f-k-a-qell-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?id=27562&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilm-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-17-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-lilium-nv-fka-qell-acquisition-corp-shareholders-301553407.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

