The Laugh Factory launches 'STAND UP TO VIOLENCE!'

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laugh Factory is launching a new "STAND UP TO VIOLENCE!" initiative.

Laugh Factory (PRNewswire)

STAND UP TO VIOLENCE!

"We wanted to do something to touch the hearts and minds of millions of youth throughout the country," said Laugh Factory founder and owner Jamie Masada. "Our aim is to help people reflect on this issue and "STAND UP TO VIOLENCE!" to help deter violence of all kinds.

"Today, violence seems to be everywhere in our communities - in supermarkets and schools, on our stages, and even in our houses of worship," Masada added. "We have talked to teachers who have left their classrooms because of physical intimidation by students. And our Chicago club has had the experience of a young woman rushing the stage and trying to hurt the comedian before being subdued by Laugh Factory security. The Laugh Factory stands by and supports all our comedians.

"We have reached out to Mr. Will Smith to collaborate with the Laugh Factory to release a public announcement in which we will collectively denounce violence and remind the general public that we must use our words to resolve issues rather than physical action," Masada said. "Hopefully we will deter incidents of violence of all kinds in public. To encourage collaboration of Mr. Will Smith, and perhaps Mr. Chris Rock, we are willing to pay their standard fees if they choose to participate. This issue is that important to me and the countless comedians who perform in America and throughout the world and all comedy clubs.

"We know that reducing violence won't be easy, but we also know the impact Mr. Will Smith can have with his millions of hardcore fans and social media followers," Masada said. "For example, his participation could make a huge difference in the lives of our Comedy Camp kids, who come to us from group homes and foster homes and are looking for positive role models to follow. thousands of kids have attended Comedy Camp over nearly four decades, including Tiffany Haddish.

The Laugh Factory's "STAND UP TO VIOLENCE!" initiative is the latest in its more than four decades of efforts to get involved in every aspect of social justice, including creating a 148-foot-long mural in support of Black Lives Matter.

The Laugh Factory • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

Contact: Greg Waskul (818) 926-0079 or gregwaskul@aol.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Laugh Factory