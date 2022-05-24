The Hun School Announces Eleventh Head of School

PRINCETON, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hun School of Princeton's Board of Trustees has appointed Bart Bronk to serve as Hun's eleventh head of school. Mr. Bronk, currently head of school at University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, will succeed Jon Brougham in July 2023, following Mr. Brougham's retirement and exemplary fourteen-year tenure.

Mr. Bart Bronk Appointed 11th Head of School at The Hun School of Princeton (PRNewswire)

"I am particularly attracted to Hun's mission of 'vigorous and joyful learning'..."

"Bart Bronk is a dynamic leader with a forward-thinking approach to education. He has a collaborative style, intellectual curiosity, and an affable and warm disposition. We are confident that he will serve our community well, support and advance every tenet of our mission, and keep The Hun School at the forefront of innovative and humanistic teaching." said Steve Wills, Hun School Board chair, CEO and COO of Palatin.

"I am enormously honored and tremendously excited to have been selected to become the eleventh head of The Hun School of Princeton," said Mr. Bronk. "I am particularly attracted to The Hun School because of the elegant notion of 'vigorous and joyful learning' captured in Hun's mission statement. This aligns directly with what I believe teaching and learning should be: an engaging, relevant, student-centered process in which the student's voice, ideas, choices, and passions are most important. When learning truly matters to students, astounding growth and achievement are possible and school becomes the transformative, and indeed, joyful, human experience it ought to be."

During his five years at the helm and eleven in service of University Liggett School, Mr. Bronk led the school through a successful $50 million capital campaign and coalesced the faculty around the school's progressive curriculum and shared purpose. In addition to head of school, Mr. Bronk's broad experience includes serving as provost and chief operating officer, associate head of school for academics and dean of faculty, associate dean of faculty, teacher, and coach. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Bronk's appointment follows an extensive search, during which the School's Search Committee fielded applications from all over the world. Candidates included academicians with a broad range of experience from sitting heads of school to post-secondary school leaders.

The Hun School of Princeton is a co-educational, private day and boarding school in Princeton, NJ. On the 45-acre campus between Philadelphia and New York City, student-centered, hands-on learning prepares students for the global community in which they will live and work. Strong student-faculty relationships and active mentorship are hallmarks of the School. The Hun School is comprised of 660 students in its Middle School, Upper School, and Postgraduate Program. The School is home to students from twenty-two countries and fifteen states.

