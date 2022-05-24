Center for Elders' Independence Celebrates 40 years of Helping East Bay Elders Thrive

OAKLAND, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Elders' Independence (CEI) is entering its fifth decade of helping East Bay elders age independently and gracefully. More than 5,000 senior participants and their families have benefited from the dedication of CEI's staff and leadership.

People pictured left to right: Ervin Vinson, O’Nesha Hogroe, and CEI Chief Executive Officer María Zamora. (PRNewswire)

"This talented team has worked so incredibly hard, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, to provide high-quality care for participants through a very challenging time," CEI President and CEO María Zamora said. "We recognize that we have a great responsibility and each one of our team members continually steps up to meet that responsibility in amazing ways."

CEI celebrates its 40th anniversary by continuing to expand operations to bring quality care to senior residents in the area. Currently, the organization serves more than 950 older adults through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) healthcare, which allows seniors to receive the care they need, all while continuing to live at home. CEI recently opened its latest PACE center in Concord.

"I am humbled by CEI's rich history of serving seniors over 40 years and honored to lead this organization into the future," Zamora said. "Looking forward, I am grateful for our strong financial position as we remain committed to providing high-quality services to our participants."

During the pandemic, CEI's PACE program had one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates — 11.2%, compared to 62% in nursing facilities in the state. This is a testament to the power of PACE, commonly referred to as the gold standard of long-term care.

About Center for Elders' Independence (CEI)

Now in its 40th year in the East Bay, CEI is a comprehensive healthcare model for vulnerable older adults. CEI serves 950 senior participants using PACE (the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), which provides medical care and integrated support services, enabling older adults with multiple health challenges to live safely in a home setting for as long as possible. CEI also provides care coordination for more than 470 residents of all ages in Alameda and Contra Costa counties through the Home and Community Based Alternatives (HCBA) waiver program. CEI became one of two California PACE organizations to negotiate with the state to participate in HCBA, which helps disabled persons aged 18 and over to stay living independently in their communities. PACE has been replicated in more than 270 centers in 30 states. For more information about Center for Elders' Independence, visit elders.org or call (844) 319-1150.

