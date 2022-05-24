Antique and Reproduction Period Frames are For Sale

Hilco Streambank to Sell Frames Through Article 9 Foreclosure Sale

Offers Are Due June 27, 2022; Auction to Be Held June 29, 2022

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com) announced that it is seeking offers to acquire approximately 2,500 antique and replica period picture frames from the collection of leading frame restorer Eli Wilner.

Offers are due on Monday, June 27, 2022, and a public auction will be conducted pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 by Hilco Streambank as agent for Iron Horse Credit LLC, a secured lender.

The vast collection includes antique 19th and 20th Century European and American frames, along with highly precise and esteemed period frame replications. The collection previously included frames adorning 28 paintings on the walls of the White House, as well as the hand-carved and gilded eagle-crested frame for Washington Crossing the Delaware by Emanuel Leutze, which is currently featured as the focal point of the American Wing at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Buyers may acquire the entire collection of frames or select a portion of the collection to purchase.

"The frames in this collection are pieces of history that allow the viewer to see period art in a period frame," commented Gabe Fried, Hilco Streambank CEO. "They enhance and complement any work of art they surround. The opportunity to acquire this esteemed collection and pieces from it is a unique opportunity not to be missed." Parties interested in learning more about these unique assets or who would like to arrange an appointment for inspection should visit https://www.hilcostreambank.com/acquisition-opportunities/periodframes or contact the below Hilco Streambank representatives directly.

Gabe Fried CEO gfried@hilcoglobal.com 617.458.9355 Richelle Kalnit Senior Vice President rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214 Stella Silverstein Analyst ssilverstein@hilcoglobal.com 646.651.1953

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

