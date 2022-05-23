KAZIA THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES HOSTED BY HC WAINWRIGHT AND LD MICRO

SYDNEY, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce that CEO, Dr James Garner, will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.

Dr Garner will present on behalf of Kazia at the HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference, to be held in person and virtually in Miami, FL, from 23-26 May 2022. The presentation will highlight some of the upcoming news flow that is anticipated from Kazia's broad ongoing clinical program, including abstracts at two international scientific conferences in June.

Representatives of the Kazia management team will be available to conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors through the conference. To register for the conference, please visit: https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/.

Dr Garner will also present on behalf of the company at the LD Micro Invitational XII, which will be held in person at Westlake Village, CA, from 7-9 June 2022. The presentation will summarize Kazia's licensing-driven strategy and outline progress to date with the lead program, paxalisib.

Representatives of the Kazia management team will again be available to meet with institutional investors. To register, please visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_82067/conference_home.html

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia.

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib commenced recruitment to GBM AGILE, a pivotal study in glioblastoma, in January 2021. Eight additional studies are active in various forms of brain cancer. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A phase I study commenced recruitment in November 2021.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.

