InventHelp Inventor Develops Device for Drying Dishes (CBA-3563)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a kitchen device to eliminate the time-consuming process of drying dishes by hand," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented KAREN'S DISH ASSIST. My design could cut the drying time in half."

The patent-pending invention provides a more efficient way to dry dishes. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually dry dishes with a towel. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CBA-3563, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp