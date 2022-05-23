Creatd unveils graphic novel development arm with the goal of collaborating with creators on its Vocal platform.

Creatd Studios teams up with artist, filmmaker, and writer Larry Blamire , the creator behind Steam Wars, and cult-favorite The Lost Skeleton of Cadavra, for the release of its first graphic novel slated for release in Fall 2022.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Creatd Studios, today announced the launch of the new graphic novel development initiative within its Creatd Studios pillar. For its inaugural project, Creatd Studios has teamed up with creator Larry Blamire for the production and release of his steampunk graphic novel, Steam Wars.

Creatd Establishes Graphic Novel Development Arm and Unveils Inaugural Project–Larry Blamire’s Steam Wars (PRNewswire)

Larry Blamire is a filmmaker, artist and fan-favorite for the independent film The Lost Skeleton of Cadavra. With Steam Wars, steampunk fans are introduced to a world filled with giant steam-powered fighting machines, brave heroes, and heroines – and Theodore Roosevelt, to boot. The graphic novel depicts a gritty and highly detailed late-19th century reality in which wars are fought with fleets of massive coal-fired fighting machines in the form of ancient warriors.

Said Jacob Frommer, Head of Graphic Novel Development at Creatd Studios, "We are excited to have this opportunity to work with artist and independent filmmaker, Larry Blamire, and to bring his exceptional sci-fi reality to physical bookshelves. Steam Wars marks our first publication of a graphic novel penned by creative talent sourced from Vocal and published by Creatd Studios."

Commented Larry Blamire, author of Steam Wars, "There is something about this medium that enables a level of world-building that can't be achieved in other formats. It really satisfies the inner geek, and that's a feeling shared by my innovative and forward-thinking partners at Creatd. As steampunk culture continues to grow worldwide in popularity, we feel this is the perfect time to partner up and make this happen. Our expectation is to have a screen-adaptation or game development partnership announced later this year."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Larry Blamire’s Steam Wars (PRNewswire)

Larry Blamire’s Steam Wars: Chapter 1 (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.