ZAPOLSKI REAL ESTATE FIRST STREET NAPA PROPERTY SEES 129% JUMP IN RETAIL TRAFFIC OVER 2021

With 26 New Leases Since 2020, Property Is Approaching 90% Occupancy

New Tenants Include Grammy Award Winning Recording Artist John Legend's LVE Lounge Wine Collection, Anthropologie, Chateau Buena Vista, Vineyard 29, and Todd Humphries' Kitchen Door

NAPA, Calif., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapolski Real Estate today announced that retail traffic has increased 129% for the TTM 2021 at its First Street Napa retail property located in downtown Napa. Zapolski has been re-developing First Street Napa as a "destination experience" concept. With a combined 26 leases signed since 2020 and leases to date, First Street Napa will achieve approximately 90% occupancy by this fall. The property continues to see exceedingly strong demand from national and local retail tenants as travel to Napa Valley continues to increase.

Zapolski Real Estate announced new and expanded leases at its First Street Napa property:

lululemon is doubling the size of its current footprint to 4,773 square feet to create a dynamic retail presence along First Street in downtown Napa that will open in September

Grammy Award winning recording artist John Legend's Legend Vineyard Exclusive (LVE) Wine Collection, known as LVE Lounge, will open in late fall

Napa favorite Compline Restaurant is expanding its presence after signing a second lease for 1,845 sf for its first-ever Compline Wine Shop and opens in October

Chef Todd Humphries' Kitchen Door restaurant opens June 7

Mecox relocated to a new permanent suite at 1300 First Street

State & First has opened in a new, upgraded location

Habituate is relocating to a new upgraded and permanent suite at 1300 First Street

Mason Verbena is leasing 1,970 sf and opens in July

VonSaal ADJUNKT signed a lease for 2,573 sf and opens in August

Brown Estate winery signed for a second location taking 1,626 sf and opens in October

Michael McDermott's Selected Works gallery is leasing 1,883 sf and opens in June

"We are seeing very strong and sustained retail traffic as local Napa consumers and tourists alike resume their shopping, travel and vacation activities," said Todd Zapolski, principal and managing member, Zapolski Real Estate LLC. "We are thrilled to welcome so many premier national and local retail shops, tasting salons, entertainment, arts and hospitality venues that are elevating the 'destination experience' concept we are delivering to our First Street Napa patrons."

In March 2022, Zapolski Real Estate announced a new relationship with di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art to feature art and sculpture installations at the developer's new "Artist Alley at First Street Napa" as part of a program for visitors to celebrate the arts.

Beginning in late 2017, First Street Napa revitalized the retail experience within the historically quiet downtown Napa area. Today, First Street Napa is the most popular, new must-visit destination for retail, food and drink in Napa Valley and offers an immersive experience that includes cultural art exhibits, outdoor entertainment, and more. The property was developed by Zapolski Real Estate LLC in cooperation with Trademark Properties.

About Zapolski Real Estate

Zapolski Real Estate LLC is a privately-owned, fully integrated real estate investment, development and management firm with a geographic emphasis on the East Coast and Northern California. The company was founded by real estate veteran Todd C. Zapolski. The Company's focus is the acquisition, development and redevelopment of retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties. We seek opportunities that maximize use of our resources of equity, debt sources, expertise, and capabilities. Visit www.zapolskire.com and www.firststreetnapa.com .

