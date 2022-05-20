Virgo Public Relations Named Top 50 NY PR Agency

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo Public Relations , which was founded in January 2021 announced today that they had been named the 43rd largest pr agency in the New York Region following a review of the agency's financials. O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations publication, found that the agency had satisfied the O'Dwyer's ranking rules – supporting fee and employee totals with income tax and W-3 forms and providing a current account list.

The agency ended 2021 with over $1 Million in revenue and expects to exceed $2.5 Million in Revenue in 2022. The agency works in a variety of different industries including consumer pr, technology pr, digital pr, travel technology, ad tech and more.

"The public relations industry is booming and we see major opportunities existing. We are proud to have been named to the O'Dwyers list of leading NY pr firms and are confident we will continue to see radical growth. We do great work for clients and as an entrepreneurial agency offer tremendous opportunity," said Mike Paffmann, CEO of Virgo PR.

About VirgoPR

VirgoPR offers its clients many services to drive growth, engagement, sales, and increase lead generation and conversions. Our team of professionals in all things PR and marketing can support brands in developing different strategies and campaigns that allow them to better understand their brand and industry and provide various services that drive knowledge through our expertise. We're able to execute worldwide integrated campaigns for our clients' brands by playing on the strengths and constraints of any niche.

