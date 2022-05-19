Meta Entertainment Launches World Inaugural Event with PraSaga Sponsorship and Appointment of Head of Gaming Technology

PraSaga Sponsors MEW Monaco, Announces Expansion of Executive Suite

MONACO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Meta Entertainment World's inaugural event in Monaco from May 23-24, PraSaga™ , a Swiss foundation building the next generation of Layer One blockchain, is announcing that industry leader, Margaret Wallace, has joined the PraSaga executive team as Head of Gaming Technology and Metaverse. In this pivotal and pioneering role, Wallace will lead the business and technology aspects of PraSaga's gaming strategy, overseeing the activation of the quickly evolving gaming, entertainment, and Metaverse sectors.

PraSaga Logo (PRNewswire)

PraSaga and MEW partner to bring blockchain and the Metaverse together in a secure and scalable way.

On joining PraSaga, Wallace said, "I'm a huge believer in the overall approach that PraSaga is taking when it comes to creating an extensible Layer 1 blockchain platform and, at its core, the company is about community and providing a safe, digitally advanced platform to support a greater driving purpose: to benefit humanity, make great stuff, and transform marketplaces. I'm excited to see how my experience can help grow this team, community, and brand as a whole."

Wallace is no stranger to developing roles from scratch to address the emerging challenges and opportunities within the gaming space. She is an award-winning entrepreneur and creator of video games, apps, and interactive entertainment that span a variety of industry sectors, including entertainment, healthcare, education, XR, and neurogaming, to name a few. She will be leading SagaVerse efforts, which will start to roll out in the coming months.

"PraSaga has a commitment to innovation in gaming and Metaverse technologies. With Margaret's expertise in defining roles for the future and growing divisions, we have an opportunity to expand our day-to-day operations and grow our offerings that our communities rely on us so heavily for," said Michael Holdmann, co-founder, CEO of PraSaga. "Additionally, Margaret is uniquely positioned to take the lead here because it requires someone who thrives on imagining what could be and figuring out complex and novel opportunities."

"It's an exciting time to join PraSaga and to take part in its expansion into games and interactive entertainment," Wallace said. "I am thrilled to be collaborating with the leadership team to deliver on PraSaga's vision for the Metaverse and for gaming, the most prevalent form of entertainment on the planet."

Wallace will be attending MEW Monaco with PraSaga's CEO & Founder, Michael Holdmann, and PraSaga CMO, Jay Moore. The partnership between PraSaga and MEW represents a natural alignment of principles, people, and purpose. In this case, from the vantage point of games and interactive entertainment unfolding in numerous Metaverse settings, activations, and contexts. Additionally, PraSaga and MEW have joined together with aligned goals of bringing blockchain and the Metaverse together in a secure and scalable way.

MEW's inaugural event will be on Monday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 24, in Monte Carlo, Monaco, with PraSaga as a key sponsor. PraSaga will be leading a conversation on how blockchain helps build the next generation economy and how it will be visualized. Additionally, the event kicks off a series of events from MEW that will go from Monaco to Miami to Dubai to Seoul between May 2022 and April 2023.

As one of the most recognized female professionals in gaming and gaming technology, Wallace was named a Forbes "12 Women in Gaming to Watch" and was selected by Fortune as one of "10 Powerful Women in Video Games." As a bonafide first-mover, since 2018, Wallace has been, "exploring the potential that blockchain technologies usher in how gaming, interactive entertainment, and Metaverse spaces are delivered, monetized, and experienced," through recent endeavors at Tilting Point and Games for Change Accelerator.

About PraSaga

PraSaga is a Swiss Foundation building the next generation of Layer One blockchain. PraSaga's technology solution solves many of the limitations that plague first-generation Layer One blockchains. The SagaChain™ successfully addresses lowering transaction fees, extensibility for supply chains, and significantly lowers development costs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PraSaga