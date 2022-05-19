Introducing BlockFi Offers, a New Rewards Offering That Gives BlockFi Cardholders More Ways to Earn Crypto.

Benefits to cardholders include additional reward rates, up to 10% back in crypto at thousands of favorite brands and restaurants.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BlockFi announced BlockFi Offers, a new rewards program designed to deliver more value through new crypto rewards offerings to the BlockFi Rewards Visa® Signature Card community. Through BlockFi Offers, BlockFi cardholders can earn additional and personalized rewards with up to 10% crypto back at thousands of select brands and restaurants1. This simple and seamless rewards program empowers cardholders to earn even more crypto on everyday purchases. BlockFi Offers will be open to all BlockFi cardholders before the end of May.

"We are very pleased to launch BlockFi Offers and embed crypto further into the everyday lives of our cardholders by delivering personalized card-linked offers with household brands. This is just one of the many benefits available to BlockFi cardholders, and I'm looking forward to when we launch more rewards and features in the near future," said Zac Prince, BlockFi CEO & Founder.

At the time of launch, these new card-linked offerings include: adidas, Shake Shack, H&M, Finish Line, Costco, Meta Quest, and Jared along with hundreds more. Cardholders can select to redeem these rewards in more than 10 different cryptoassets offered on BlockFi.

This is on top of the standard 1.5% back in crypto on every purchase. For example, a BlockFi cardholder making a purchase at a local coffee shop that has a 5% back offer, while the offer is valid, can earn 5% back in crypto on top of the 1.5% base rewards rate, for a total rewards rate of 6.5% back in crypto on that purchase. These offers, which are enabled by Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX), a card rewards platform with hundreds of brands and retail partners, are automatically added directly to each cardholder's BlockFi account at the end of every month for immediate use. Cardholders can also use the BlockFi app to find curated offers, track rewards, and more.

"BlockFi is actively developing partnerships to continually add more ways to earn crypto rewards. In less than one year, the BlockFi cardholder community has grown to more than 85,000. It's really promising that, since launch, BlockFi has given out more than $26 million in crypto rewards to our cardholders. Our cardholder community is full of crypto enthusiasts who want more daily opportunities to grow their crypto wealth, and BlockFi is committed to making this a reality," said Prince.

"The evolving consumer sentiment toward crypto is very exciting. Partnering with BlockFI to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional financial institutions to deliver a flexible solution for their customers to shop, pay and be rewarded is very exciting. As blockchain and digital currencies become more accepted, it is imperative that we facilitate universal redemption opportunities," Farrell Hudzik, EVP, Cardlytics Financial Institutions.

About BlockFi

BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Detroit, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

