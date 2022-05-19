Atlas Risk Advisory Expands ERP Data Mining Capabilities of "AtlasFX Data Platform" to unlock ERP Data for FX Risk Managers

Expanded Platform Enables Greater Visibility, Eliminates Erroneous FX Data Risk, and Automates Exception Identification

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Risk Advisory, the provider of AtlasFX, today announced the expansion of its cloud-based FX risk and analytics data platform. With this enhanced capability, AtlasFX clients can automatically review high volumes of transaction-level data – 50M+ lines of transaction data – stored within their ERP systems to proactively identify and act upon exceptions.

Atlas Risk Advisory - Leaders in FX Risk Management (PRNewswire)

AtlasFX provides a comprehensive analytics solution that enables corporations to achieve a holistic approach to managing and improving their balance sheet and cash flow hedging programs. With this latest enhancement, FX managers can perform the previously impossible task of high-volume data extraction and identify erroneous data exceptions – from the account level down to the transaction and user-level details. Using the AtlasFX platform, clients can correct the errors before month-end close and establish a preventative approach to future errors due to the depth of drill down at the user level.

"What we've done is delivered the proverbial 'needle in the haystack' to our clients," says Gavin O'Donoghue, Managing Partner at Atlas Risk Advisory. "By automating the data mining process for tens of millions of lines of data and being able to find not only the exceptions in their data, but the actual reason for the error is something that has never been possible for FX and treasury professionals. While very practical, this ability will prevent accounting mistakes from impacting your hedging program."

Key benefits and features of the expanded AtlasFX Data Platform include:

Automated ERP data mining

Erroneous data and exception identification

Error source details and proactive exception handling

Shorter month-end processes

Deeper Analytics

For more information on how AtlasFX can help you optimize, automate, and advance your hedging strategies, visit us at www.atlasfx.com.

ABOUT ATLAS RISK ADVISORY

Atlas Risk Advisory was founded in 2010 to help treasury and finance teams intelligently scale and optimize their FX and commodities hedging strategies. At the core of our offering is the AtlasFX platform, the treasury's most comprehensive analytics software engine. By providing access to exposure data and real-time analytics, the cloud-based solution enables corporations to achieve a holistic approach to managing and improving their balance sheet and cash flow hedging programs. To learn more, visit atlasfx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AtlasFX