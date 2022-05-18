Randstad Executives Audra Jenkins, Vaishali Shah, Announced as Leading Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Influencers by Staffing Industry Analysts

The accolade recognizes Jenkins and Shah's leadership in the national diversity, equity and inclusion movement.

ATLANTA, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad North America today announced that Audra Jenkins, the organization's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, and Vaishali Shah, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion for Randstad Sourceright, were recognized among the Top 50 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Influencers by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Now in its second year, the list celebrates leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the national diversity, equity and inclusion movement.

As CDIO, Jenkins leads Randstad's efforts to provide clients and partners with insights to improve equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility (EDI&A) efforts across multiple sectors. At Randstad Sourceright, Shah offers strategic guidance and innovative solutions that help organizations foster more diverse and equitable workplaces with their contingent talent management strategies in North America.

"Audra embodies Randstad's commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility with her efforts to create a more inclusive workplace for everyone," said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. Executive Board Member. "She continues to push Randstad forward, recently spearheading our first EDI&A report. Her long track record of creating inclusive programming at Randstad and providing strategic counsel to our leadership team, as well as our clients, speaks for itself."

"Vaishali is answering the call for social justice by challenging employers to consider the diversity of their total workforce, including flexible talent," said Rebecca Henderson, CEO of Randstad Global Businesses and Randstad N.V. Executive Board Member. "Her deep experience with EDI&A issues, corporate wellness and talent acquisition ensure that our partners are getting talent solutions that attract and elevate people with different backgrounds and experiences."

The achievement dovetails with other notable recognition for Randstad North America's EDI&A efforts. The organization was recently ranked 21st in DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity, named in Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity and America's Best Employers for Women, and listed as a Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability.

Click here to view Vaishali's 2022 SIA Influencers profile and here to see Audra's.

About Randstad USA

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., the world's largest HR services provider. Driven to become the world's most valued 'working life partner', supporting as many people as possible in realizing their true potential throughout their working life, we provide companies with the high quality, diverse, and agile workforces they need while helping people get rewarding jobs and stay relevant in the ever-changing world of work. In 2021, Randstad had on average 39,530 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 24.6 billion.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential.

As an operating company of Randstad N.V. — the world's leading global provider of HR services with revenue of € 20.7 billion — Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions. Read more at randstadsourceright.com.

