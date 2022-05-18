MilliporeSigma Announces the Expansion of Hands-On Science Education Program with Kick-off of Global Curiosity Cube® Mobile Lab

Inaugural European mobile science lab launches in Darmstadt, Germany

Fourth annual North American mobile science lab gets underway after two-year pandemic hiatus

More than 200 events in 2022 will spark curiosity through interactive science experiments reaching nearly 50,000 students

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced that the Life Science business further enhanced its commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education, with the launch of its 2022 Curiosity Cube® mobile science lab in Europe and North America.

The Curiosity Cube® will engage young minds at schools and public spaces at more than 200 events in Europe and North America this year, reaching nearly 50,000 students. (PRNewswire)

"At the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, our purpose is to positively impact life and health with science. To continue to advance scientific progress, we need to inspire school-age children to start experiencing the possibilities of science at an early age," said Matthias Heinzel, Member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and CEO Life Science. "With our Curiosity Cube®, we're making science interactive and fun, building confidence and capabilities for the next generation of scientists."

Around the world, occupations requiring STEM skills are on the rise. Over the next decade, STEM careers are expected to grow by 25% in Europe1 and twice as fast as all careers in the U.S.2 Recognizing that tomorrow's scientific discoveries begin with curiosity and the urgent need to expand the pipeline of future scientists, the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is dedicated to inspiring curiosity by increasing access to hands-on science for students around the world.

Only 35% of STEM students in higher education globally are women.3 Furthermore, students at lower-resourced schools often lack access to hands-on science learning.

The design of the Curiosity Cube® mobile science lab connects students of all backgrounds, including underrepresented populations in STEM, with high-quality, technology-driven scientific learning experiences. Exposure to hands-on science at an early age is critical to sparking interest in STEM.

This year, students will use robots, digital microscopes and other scientific instruments to learn about the microbiome through three interactive experiments. They will:

Work with a "bacteria robot" to learn what influences the microbiome and identify ways they can have a healthy one.

Look at different types of bacteria that make up the microbiome under a microscope to identify, name and categorize them.

Create their own unique microbiome based on various choices made throughout their day like brushing their teeth or having fruit with breakfast.

All experiments are led by Life Science employees, allowing visitors to connect with real-life scientists and learn first-hand about STEM careers.

The first-ever European tour will make approximately 70 stops as it travels across Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Liechtenstein, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the U.K. In addition to the Curiosity Cube® that will tour throughout Europe, the Life Science business will host a separate Curiosity Cube® that will travel between its global headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany and its facility in Molsheim, France.

In North America, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, the mobile science lab will hold nearly 100 events in communities across Austin, Boston, Cleveland, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, Seattle, St. Louis and Toronto. The company will host a separate Curiosity Cube® at its company site in St. Louis.

To learn more about the Curiosity Cube® mobile science lab and view the complete 2022 tour schedule, visit TheCuriosityCube.com and follow the Curiosity Cube® on Instagram @curiositycube_milliporesigma.

