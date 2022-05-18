Get MBTI® Certified on Your Schedule, Day or Night

The Myers-Briggs Company's new route to Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® Certification prioritizes flexible, on-demand, self-paced learning

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Those who are looking to get MBTI® Certified on their own schedule, the new self-guided MBTI Certification Program is an ideal way to learn to ethically administer and interpret the official Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® assessment.

The self-guided MBTI Certification Program is ideal for anyone who prefers a self-paced, online learning experience with flexibility to follow their own schedule from the comfort of their home or office.https://www.themyersbriggs.com/en-US/Get-Certified/MBTI-Certification/Self-Guided-Certification (PRNewswire)

Self-paced study through interactive online learning

The self-guided MBTI Certification Program teaches the same core curriculum as in-person programs, but is specifically designed as an interactive, online learning course.

"Many people who want to use the power of MBTI personality insights for coaching, development and team building couldn't travel or take time away to attend our other MBTI certification programs," says Jeff Hayes, President and CEO of The Myers-Briggs Company. "We developed this online, at-your-own-pace MBTI certification program for those who needed flexibility, or who prefer a self-paced, online learning environment."

MBTI expert instruction included

Attendees will work through 12 self-paced learning modules containing text, audio, video and interactive elements. To reinforce the learning and give participants the benefit of hearing other's experiences, the self-guided MBTI Certification Program also includes three virtual group sessions led by The Myers-Briggs Company's MBTI experts. Those who complete the course will be certified to administer the MBTI Global Step I and Step II assessments.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

