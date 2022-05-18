GENOVA PREMIUM TUNA AND TOP CHEF JUDGE GAIL SIMMONS TEAM UP TO CREATE MEDITERRANEAN-INSPIRED DINNER PARTY COLLECTION

Enter For Your Chance to Win the Perfect Dinner Party Collection to Celebrate Mediterranean Diet Month

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinner parties are back on the rise and when it comes to hosting, Genova Premium Tuna knows it's the little details that truly make your event shine. That's why this Mediterranean Diet Month, Genova Premium Tuna and Top Chef judge and cookbook author, Gail Simmons, are teaming up to curate the perfect dinner party collection. It's time to make hosting stress free! Packaged with an easy-to-make recipe guide and beautiful table settings inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle, this one-of-a-kind collection is perfect for summer entertaining.

Now through June 30, dinner party pros and novices alike can enter to win one of 75 collection kits by visiting GenovaSeafood.com/DinnerPartyCollection. The premium dinner party collection includes key luxury dinnerware and décor needed to host friends and family in style, including plates, silverware, serving platters and more. Additionally, fans will be able to explore the flavors of the Mediterranean without leaving their home thanks to Gail's Genova Tuna Romesco Salad Board. The one-stop party in a box will make sure all guests – host included – feel like they're on the Mediterranean coast.

"I'm excited to be teaming up with Genova Premium Tuna to giveaway the perfect summer dinner party experience inspired by the Mediterranean," shared food expert and TV personality, Gail Simmons. "I love hosting but not all the prep that comes with it so, to save time and stress, we've curated a collection that features beautiful design and an elevated, but easy-to-make recipe to ensure hosts can get back to enjoying the party before the first course. I always find that incorporating premium ingredients like Genova offers a great way to bring quality flavor and a Mediterranean flair to my go-to party recipes, taking dinner from good to great."

Genova Premium Yellowfin and Albacore Tuna offer a break from the ordinary, with no additives or preservatives. Made with the best cuts of fish, hand-filleted and drizzled with just the right amount of olive oil, Genova Premium Tuna is wild caught and sustainably sourced, naturally high in protein, a great source of Omega-3s, and has uniquely rich and savory flavor that offers a taste of the Mediterranean in every bite.

For more information about Genova Premium Tuna and additional recipe inspiration, including Gail Simmons's Tuna Romesco Salad Board – visit Genovaseafood.com, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Genova Premium Seafood

The exquisite taste of Genova premium tuna is central to countless inspired dishes thanks to its distinct flavor and perfect texture. Discover Genova's rich and savory Yellowfin or Albacore varieties in pure olive oil or water for a mouthwatering taste of Mediterranean flavor that opens up a world of possibilities in your kitchen. For information on Genova, including recipes, serving suggestions and retail locations go to www.genovaseafood.com, and you can find Genova on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

