REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM'S STEPHANIE BLUM NAMED AMONG TOP 100 LAWYERS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Partner Stephanie Blum has been recognized as a "Top 100 Lawyer" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. According to the journal's publisher Josh Schimmels, the 100 lawyers selected "have demonstrated exceptional legal skill and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

"We are delighted to see this well-deserved acknowledgment of Stephanie's legal prowess and commitment to her clients," said Managing Principal Tim Reuben. "She is a tremendously skilled lawyer and has consistently demonstrated her ability to deliver the highest degree of strategy and service to our clients."

Blum, a Certified Family Law Specialist who has practiced exclusively in the area of family law for 25 years, "supports those who face the turmoil, uncertainty and challenges of divorce," says the publication. "Though her first preference is always to mediate spousal, financial and custody issues, Blum is also a fierce and relentless opponent in a court of law."

Her philosophy in dealing with her clients is to bring sensitivity to what they are going through and to always treat every case on a highly individualized basis. "I always keep in mind my client's needs and circumstances," she says. "That means sound strategy, pragmatic advice, and an excellent knowledge of the system. I'm fully prepared to resolve disputes but, when necessary, to fight to secure my client's rights."

Blum's most recent client results include securing court orders modifying child and spousal support orders on behalf of her client, from $21,000 per month to $200 per month after successfully showing that gifts from her client's parents ceased and therefore should not be counted as income when calculating support. She attained an order for another client, a husband, forcing his wife to vacate their marital home, ultimately vesting the full equity of the home in the husband's name. Blum was also successful in achieving sole physical custody for her client, a mother, and the suspension of the father's visitation, over his objection, due to the father's history of domestic abuse.

A Cornell University graduate and USC School of Law alumna, Blum speaks regularly before professional organizations on various aspects of family law. She has appeared on radio and television shows and co-authored the book "Divorce and Finances: Know your Rights Clearly and Quickly." Blum has been featured and quoted in publications and print, such as Variety, CBSMarketWatch.com, People Magazine, US Weekly and the Daily Journal and she is a Contributing Expert to Living Brentwood Magazine on family law topics.

Recognized in 2022 as both a "Top Family Lawyer" by the Daily Journal and a "Family Law Trailblazer" by the National Law Journal, Blum is active in her profession and the community. She served on the Executive Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Family Law Section and has been a long-time supporter of the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law. Blum worked pro bono with both Levitt and Quinn Family Law Center and the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law, representing clients who can't afford legal counsel.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

