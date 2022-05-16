Republic Services Charitable Foundation Awards 10 National Neighborhood Promise® Grants for 2022

Close to $2 million in grants to support sustainable green spaces, community centers and housing

PHOENIX, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Charitable Foundation today named 10 grant recipients for its 2022 National Neighborhood Promise® program, a nationwide community revitalization initiative. The grants will primarily support local chapters of national nonprofit organizations – Rebuilding Together, Habitat for Humanity International and NeighborWorks America – to build sustainable green spaces, refresh community spaces and provide housing for those in need.

"We believe it is essential to invest in the communities where our customers and employees live and work, so it's a privilege to support proven organizations delivering critical resources locally," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer, Republic Services. "These neighborhood revitalization projects strengthen both our communities and business for the long-term, which is why we've embedded charitable giving into Republic's sustainability goals."

Since 2018, National Neighborhood Promise has provided partner organizations with funding, products and services, serving as an engine for local revitalization efforts. In addition, the Foundation prioritizes volunteerism by providing employees opportunities to give back to the communities in which they live and work. To date, the Foundation has funded nearly 70 National Neighborhood Promise projects and, across all Republic Services' charitable giving efforts, positively impacted nearly 6 million people.

The 2022 Foundation recipients, receiving grants ranging from $125,000 to $250,000, include:

This year's projects include the construction of community centers, the revitalization of neighborhood playgrounds and the expansion of a meals program for those experiencing food insecurity. In 2022, the Foundation's charitable projects include Baton Rouge, La., and Albany, Ore., for the first time.

This year also represents the continuation of successful past relationships, including the Foundation's second project with Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago – an example of how Republic Services and community leaders are working together to leave a lasting legacy.

"Our ongoing partnership with the Republic Services Charitable Foundation has brought so much joy and relief to Chicago's most vulnerable neighborhoods," said Wanda Ramirez, CEO of Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago. "With the Foundation's help, we plan to repair and revitalize Margaret's Village, a crucial community space for women and families seeking transitional housing. It's this kind of continued impact in the community that inspires our organization to continue to seek out invaluable partners like Republic Services."

The National Neighborhood Promise projects support Republic's long-term sustainability goal to positively impact 20 million people through charitable giving by 2030 and are another way the Company is demonstrating sustainability in action. For more information about the Republic Services Charitable Foundation and the National Neighborhood Promise program, please visit RepublicServices.com/giving.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior service offerings while partnering with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

Republic Services logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.