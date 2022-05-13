Who's Hiring?
MAVERIX ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - – Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix" or the "Company") (NYSE: MMX) (TSX: MMX) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on May 12th, 2022. Maverix shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented at the Meeting, including the election of the Company's nine director nominees. Detailed results of the vote for directors are shown below:

Maverix Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Maverix Metals Inc.)
Nominee


Votes For


Votes Withheld



Number

Percent (%)


Number

Percent (%)








Geoffrey Burns


121,546,640

98.75%


1,533,339

1.25%

Dr. Christopher Barnes


121,451,444

98.68%


1,628,535

1.32%

Robert Doyle


122,995,226

99.93%


84,753

0.07%

Tara Hassan


122,943,162

99.89%


136,817

0.11%

Daniel O'Flaherty


122,997,283

99.93%


82,696

0.07%

Brian Penny


122,981,666

99.92%


98,313

0.08%

Blake Rhodes


122,998,199

99.93%


81,780

0.07%

David Scott


122,944,921

99.89%


135,058

0.11%

J.C. Stefan Spicer


112,322,210

91.26%


10,757,769

8.74%









Shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company. Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 23, 2022 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.maverixmetals.com).

A report on all items of business voted at the Meeting has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Maverix

Maverix is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company with a globally diversified portfolio of over 120 assets. Maverix's mission is to increase per share value by acquiring precious metals royalties and streams. Its shares trade on both the NYSE American and the TSX under the symbol "MMX".

