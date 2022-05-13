Bully Bundles Releases Data Results on Metabisulfites in Bully Sticks

The study revealed the dangerous side effects of bully sticks produced with sodium metabisulfite for dogs

CHICAGO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bully Bundles, a healthy, all-natural dog chew company, announced data from a recent study highlighting the danger of bully sticks containing chemical preservatives, specifically sodium metabisulfite. The study conducted by Bully Bundles and Mérieux NutriSciences found that bully sticks produced with sodium metabisulfite had 132 times sulfites compared to bully sticks made without sodium metabisulfite.

Bully Bundles CEO Ryan Schoop says, "We aim to raise consumer awareness by highlighting how harmful chemical preservatives, especially sodium metabisulfite, are for dogs. According to the findings, sulfite preservatives destroy thiamine, an essential nutrient in the nervous system."

The study revealed the dangerous side effects of bully sticks produced with sodium metabisulfite for dogs. Sodium metabisulfite destroys B1 (thiamine), an essential nutrient that brain and nervous system function is dependent upon and can lead to other adverse side effects like allergic reactions. The FDA has deemed sodium metabisulfite unfit for meat products for animals (as well as humans).

Schoop continued, "Bully sticks should be made from just raw beef pizzle and water. We hope raising awareness will lead to more transparent labeling and stop manufacturers from adding unnecessary preservatives."

Bully Bundles was established in 2015 to provide a healthier alternative for dog owners, offering healthy bully sticks and all-natural chews that will benefit dogs' health. Bully Bundles' bully sticks are chemical-free, rawhide-free, and have a low odor. Produced in a USDA-approved facility, Bully Bundle bully sticks are made without preservatives and are long-lasting, natural, and thick. Their only ingredient is raw beef pizzle and water, making them digestible and safer to chew. These bully sticks are vet recommended and have proven to improve the tartar build-up in dogs.

About Bully Bundles

Bully Bundles is a pet product company that sources and distributes natural healthy bully sticks for dogs. The Company was founded in 2015 to feed dogs healthy bully sticks, bringing them a happier and healthier life. Bully Bundles' bully sticks are 100% digestible, safe to chew, and rawhide-free and only use natural beef pizzle as an ingredient. The sticks are natural teeth cleaners; they act as a natural floss for dog's teeth. Bully Bundles offers a monthly subscription program with different size bundles, with sticks varying in size from 6" to 12".

