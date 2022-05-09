Kelyniam Global Announces 1st Quarter Results

CANTON, Conn., May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (OTC:KLYG), a maker of custom cranial implants, today announced results for its quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"Revenue and profitability in Q1 were essentially flat as compared to the previous year," said Ross Bjella, Kelyniam's Chairman and CEO. "2021 Q1 revenue was artificially high due to pent up Covid related demand for custom implants in March. 2022 Q1 revenue came in as forecast for the quarter. The company also shipped the first implants through our partnership with Finceramica and I expect profit and sales growth following the CustomizedBone launch."

Financial highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the same period in 2021 includes:

Total revenue for the quarter of $656,858 compared to $664,353 down 0.1%, essentially flat for the quarter

Gross margin of $509,201 compared to $505,326

Operating Income (loss) of $ (5,924) compared to $13,806

"The company continues to add additional sales representatives," said Bjella, "We have added resources to our sales team, specifically filling open territories and targeting GPO contracts. Kelyniam's unique ability to deliver custom cranial implants overnight is big differentiator for us."

The complete financials can be found on the company's website at www.Kelyniam.com.

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and maxillo-facial implants for patients. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam's web site address is www.Kelyniam.com.

