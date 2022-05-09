InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Digital Calendar for Households/Businesses (CCT-4540)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved calendar for organizing and communicating all of your activities, appointments and other important dates," said an inventor, from Dayton, Ohio, "so I invented the TECH CAL. My design would help to keep all family or large companies/businesses up-to-date on schedules and upcoming events."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective digital calendar for households, and large companies/businesses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional paper calendars and schedule boards. As a result, it increases organization and convenience and it enables users to easily keep track of appointments, upcoming events, etc. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and large businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4540, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

