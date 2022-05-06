QR Joy Hits Jackpot with Fume Vapes at CHAMPS Atlantic City

Multi-million-dollar vape company brings popular products to national stage at three-day trade show in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QR Joy ("QR" or "the Company"), a premier retail manufacturer of the popular Fume brand ("Fume") salt nicotine vape products, wrapped up a successful week at the 2022 CHAMPS East Coast Trade Show in Atlantic City, NJ. Representatives from the Florida-based company brought their multi-million-dollar products to the national stage, engaging customers and making several sales that will take their products across all 50 states.

Fume, a product well-known among vaping enthusiasts who prefer superior quality and flavor, offers several options to consumers. From the Fume Extra with its seamless design to the Fume Ultra, with its longer-lasting pods, to the Fume Infinity, which goes on forever, today's vaping crowd has many options.

Thousands of retailers and consumers attend the highly anticipated CHAMPS show every year. The 2022 event was no exception as QR Joy came up aces with its multiple Fume vape devices, complete with 32 unique and enjoyable flavors. From the moment the show opened, the Company's representatives stole the show, engaging attendees representing retailers and wholesalers eager for new products to grow their sales.

"QR Joy has always been popular among both retailers and consumers, but this year's CHAMPS show took things to a whole other level," said QR Joy's CEO. "As always, CHAMPS provided us an excellent opportunity to get QR Joy front and center with retailers who are as serious about vapes as we are."

Each spring, CHAMPS East Coast takes place at the Atlantic City Convention Center and attracts strong attendance from retail and wholesale buyers from the Northeast, representing some of the most well-known brands and shops in the industry.

Fume will exhibit at the Alternative Products Expo in Medellin, Colombia, May 21-22, and at the CHAMPS Chicago show on June 7-9.

QR Joy is a Florida-based corporation renowned for patented electronic cigarette devices of the highest quality and most tantalizing flavors. With multi-million-dollar brands such as Fume, and global success with consumers built on extensive market research, QR-Joy focuses on what customers want. Years of experience has made QR Joy vape products best-in-class all over the world. When the QR Joy name is on the label, there's guaranteed excellence inside. For more information, visit www.FumeVapors.com .

