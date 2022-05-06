Mobilum Technologies Enters Service Agreement with ZEN.COM for Virtual IBAN Accounts

Mobilum Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mobilum Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure, and the first solution provider of Fiat-to-Dex Tokens rails, is pleased to announce that it has signed a service agreement with ZEN.COM to provide Mobilum's customers with a dedicated virtual International Bank Account (IBAN).

ZEN.COM is an international fintech company, with an e-money license issued by the central bank of Lithuania, which provides financial services in 31 European countries. ZEN.COM offers a comprehensive suite of digital products and services, such as a payment card, multi-currency IBAN account, online payment platform, as well as associated unique benefits and additional customer protection. ZEN.COM has also earned the trust of leading payment institutions and is a direct partner of many payment organizations, such as Mastercard, VISA, American Express, and Union Pay. In cooperation with global and local payment methods, Zen strives to meet the most demanding expectations of users.

Zen.Com Partnership (CNW Group/Mobilum Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Through this service agreement, ZEN.COM will provide Mobilum with the Euro backend and fulfilment infrastructure to Mobilum's settlement accounts whereby Mobilum can now provide virtual IBAN accounts enabling its clients to transfer funds and remit crypto transactions via SEPA transfer.

"We are very excited to be moving forward with the agreement with ZEN.COM and having the ability to provide dedicated bank accounts to digital asset companies and digital asset users worldwide," said Mobilum Technologies CEO Steven LaBella.

"We are extremely delighted to start cooperation with Mobilium that enables us to build the bridge between the world of digital and traditional assets. Thanks to the partnership, ZEN's embedded financial infrastructure gives Mobilum the opportunity to offer their clients virtual IBANs for withdrawing and receiving fiat currency via SEPA. The payment-on-behalf and collection-on-behalf make payments processing simpler and faster, while fraud and reconciliation errors are significantly reduced," remarks Chief Commercial Officer at ZEN.COM, Michał Bogusławski."

About ZEN

ZEN.COM is an international fintech company, with a digital money license issued by the central bank of Lithuania, which provides financial services in 31 European countries. The company's mission is to provide consumers and entrepreneurs with peace of mind in managing their money and purchase transactions. To achieve this, the company offers a comprehensive suite of digital products and services, such as a payment card, multi-currency IBAN account, online payment platform, as well as associated unique benefits and additional customer protection. ZEN.COM has offices in the Netherlands, Lithuania and Poland. For more information go to zen.com.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) is a technology-driven Digital Service Provider (DSP) with a mission to make digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, providing solutions for Exchanges, Wallets and Cryptocurrency Businesses, NFTs marketplaces, Protocols, Decentralized Applications and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, Metaverse and Play-to-Earn games, and Traditional Finance Institutions (Banks, Hedge Funds, Insurance and Fintech companies) opening its doors to digital assets space. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. For further information go to Mobilum.com.

For further information: please contact Meredith or Julie, Investor Relations, +1 (604) 609 6169 or via email at ir@mobilum.com

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Mobilum's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Mobilum's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Mobilum's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, Mobilum does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Purple Crown Communications

Phone: +1 (604) 609-6169

Email: IR@mobilum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobilum Technologies Inc.