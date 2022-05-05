Skura Style® Announces Eva Mendes as New Co-Owner and Brand Ambassador

Mendes joins co-founders Linda Sawyer and Alison Matz to lead award-winning kitchen cleaning brand

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skura Style , award-winning lifestyle brand of innovative kitchen cleaning tools, announces today its partnership with Eva Mendes, a multi-talented actress, model, businesswoman, and mother to two children with partner Ryan Gosling. Mendes has acquired an equity stake in Skrubby Hub LLC, parent company of Skura Style, and will serve as co-owner and brand ambassador for the Skura Style brand.

Eva Mendes joins Skura Style co-founders Linda Sawyer and Alison Matz as co-owner and brand ambassador. (PRNewswire)

Mendes joins co-founders Linda Sawyer and Alison Matz, who founded Skura Style in 2018 and introduced consumers to the beloved skrubby sponge, an award-winning, "smart," antimicrobial sponge. Passionate about cleaning, Mendes discovered Skura Style's suite of innovative kitchen cleaning tools and knew she wanted to do more with the brand that empowers consumers with a smarter and more stylish cleaning experience.

"I'm not the cook in the family, but the dishes are my domain. I find cleaning oddly exciting, and as a dish freak, I was shocked to learn that the sponge is the dirtiest item in my house! That's when my obsession with Skura began. I'm beyond thrilled to announce that I'm not only an ambassador for Skura Style but I'm also co-owner in this innovative female owned business," said Eva Mendes.

Mendes will appear as brand ambassador in Skura Style's broadcast and digital ad campaigns across organic and paid media channels. Additionally, Mendes will create ongoing content for the brand and collaborate with Skura Style on developing new products that will transform daily kitchen rituals.

"We have truly found our sponge soulmate in Eva Mendes. She shares our passion for kitchen wellness and our obsession with clean. We could not have found a more perfect partner to join Skura Style on our mission to bring joy to the mundane," said Linda Sawyer.

"Skura Style has already built a significant and extraordinarily passionate fan base. As a co-owner and brand ambassador, and a bona fide dishwashing aficionado, Eva is going to take us to the next level and spread the Skura love on the worldwide stage," said Alison Matz.

To shop the award-winning products, visit SkuraStyle.com . Also available at Amazon, Target.com , Walmart.com, Food52.com, 177Milkstreet.com, SurLaTable.com and Sur La Table stores.

About Eva Mendes:

Eva is a multi-talented actress, model, businesswoman, and mother to two children with partner Ryan Gosling. Eva has appeared in many box office hits such as Hitch and The Other Guys and one of the most successful franchises of all time, Fast and Furious.

From 2012 – 2020, Eva partnered with clothing brand New York and Co to design her own apparel line. She has also dominated the home space in the past with her tabletop and bedding line for VIDA which was sold at Macys. Eva has also been the face of iconic brands such as Revlon, Pantene, Estee Lauder, Calvin Klein, AVON and more.

About Skura Style:

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and the kitchen sink is its centerpiece. Skura Style is a lifestyle brand dedicated to kitchen well-being with a suite of products focused on enhancing the experience around the kitchen sink. Skura Style's line of kitchen cleaning tools offer innovative and superior performance and are designed to be beautiful. Its products have earned numerous accolades such as the Good Housekeeping's Best Cleaning Products Awards and Better Homes & Gardens Clean House Awards.

