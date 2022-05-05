HIGHSTREET Insurance Partners Launches New Brand to Support its Vision for the Future and Continued Growth

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in Atlanta, with 200 of its leaders, HIGHSTREET launched one of its key investment initiatives – a new, modern digital-first brand. Built for the future, all of the new brand's elements were created for a delightful digital client experience that will accelerate client growth for HIGHSTREET agencies and drive overall organic growth. Scott Wick, CEO, said, "It's been quite a journey over the past few years, and we are very excited about the future. We are a relationship business, but we recognize the changing environment and the importance of digital transformation and data. We are well-poised to take advantage of both."

The new brand brings together HIGHSTREET'S community-minded strategy and its culture of building resilient communities of the future. Angela Williams, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, commented, "We had all the foundational pieces of a great brand. With this evolution, we can now accelerate our strategy and differentiate our position in the market. This is just the beginning of our digital plans to drive significant growth for our agencies and adapt to how our clients want to interact with us."

HIGHSTREET is a national insurance agency with over 100 agency partners across the continental US. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance & risk management; employee benefits & human capital management; financial & retirement services; and personal insurance solutions.

Our Purpose: We love to help people pursue life's opportunities with tenacity and confidence to create stronger, more resilient communities. We do it for all our futures.

Visit www.HSIP.com See Possible.

