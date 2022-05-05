Cholula Hot Sauce Taps Netflix's "On My Block" star Jessica Marie Garcia to Bring the Flavor of Cinco de Mayo to Mother's Day and Día de las Madres with Surprise Flights Home

The Mother of Sauce will surprise restaurant patrons in Los Angeles on Cinco de Mayo with a flight home to see their mother just in time for Mother's Day or Día de Las Madres (Mexican Mother's Day – May 10th)

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May, 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cholula Hot Sauce will keep the flavor of Cinco de Mayo flowing by surprising restaurant patrons at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles with the chance to fly home for Mother's Day or Día de las Madres (Mexican Mother's Day) to enjoy delicious Cholula brunch recipes with their mom. The Mother of Sauce tapped first-time mom and actress Jessica Maria Garcia to engage with patrons on-site with fun and games designed to celebrate and educate patrons about the authentic Mexican holiday – Día de las Madres, taking place on May 10.

Cholula brings the flavor of Cinco de Mayo to Mother's Day and Día de las Madres with Surprise Flights Home (PRNewswire)

"This year the Mother of Sauce is turning Cinco de Mayo into Cinco de Madre with celebrations all week long," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer at McCormick & Company. "While consumers are having fun during Cinco de Mayo, they can feel confident that Cholula will help enhance the party with flavor and by surprising them with a trip home to celebrate their mom with some delicious Cholula brunch recipes."

Taking a page from her dynamic role on Netflix's hit show "On My Block," Jessica will engage with patrons on the spot, where she will surprise celebrating consumers with beautifully packaged gift baskets of themed recipe cards, Cholula products, and gift cards for groceries to help cook and enjoy an authentic Día de Las Madres brunch with their moms, complemented by the flavor of Cholula. Some will even learn they are getting a free flight home to visit their mom and continue the week's holiday celebrations.

Recipes in the Cholula gift basket will include Huevos Rancheros, Easy Chorizo Eggs Benedict, Tacos with a Twist and more.

To help families nationwide prepare a delicious Mother's Day or Día de las Madres breakfast for their mamás, Cholula will be covering a select number of grocery bills with Instacart gift card giveaways. Tweet what you are making your mom for Mother's Day or Día de las Madres by tagging @CholulaHotSauce and using #MotherofSauce, and brunch could be on us.

About Cholula

Cholula's delicious hot sauce is created from a generations-old recipe featuring carefully selected arbol and piquin peppers and a secret blend of signature spices. Its unique recipe delivers a robust flavor with just the right amount of heat, with versatility far beyond the everyday condiment. Cholula's distinctive wooden cap and artistic yellow label are testaments to the quality tradition of Mexican artisanship, and each bottle of Cholula is crafted with care in Mexico. Introduced into the U.S. in 1989, Cholula Hot Sauce comes in six varieties and is enjoyed world over.

Cholula is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

