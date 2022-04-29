Diamond Braces Keeps Invisalign Treatment Prices Affordable and Accessible

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With prices all around us rising to exorbitant amounts, it's nice to know that one company wants to keep prices low – Diamond Braces. As one of the leading providers of Invisalign treatment throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, Diamond Braces is committed to providing affordable and accessible Invisalign treatment options for patients of all shapes and sizes.

Invisalign treatment options begin at just $2,650 for mild cases that are eligible for Diamond Braces' Smilify treatment plan. For patients that require comprehensive Invisalign treatment, Diamond Braces offers plans starting as low as $4,725 for both adult and teen patients. The following are included in the price of every Diamond Braces Invisalign treatment plan:

X-Rays or 3D-Imaging

Doctor's visits

Attachments for extra aligner grip and movements

Elastics for bite correction

Refinements to achieve optimal results

Retainers

Post retention follow up

You can find a full breakdown of Diamond Braces' Invisalign cost by visiting their website. There, you will find additional information about how to manage your Invisalign costs, including a calculator that can estimate your monthly payments depending on your case specifics.

Diamond Braces offers additional pathways for patients to save on their Invisalign treatment, including:

Dental insurance coverage and HSAs

Low monthly payment plans

Promotional deals and savings offers

Their status as a Diamond Plus Invisalign provider

What is an Invisalign Diamond Plus Provider?

Invisalign Diamond Plus providers are among the top 1% of Invisalign providers in the country. This means they see more Invisalign cases than anyone else, making them uniquely qualified to guide your Invisalign smile journey as an experienced and trusted provider.

Diamond Braces has achieved this level and works closely alongside Align Technology, the creators of the Invisalign system, which allows for additional savings that are passed along to their patients.

Individuals interested in learning more about Invisalign treatment can visit the Diamond Braces Invisalign site, where they have several educational resources regarding Invisalign clear aligner therapy, such as differences between Invisalign clear aligners and braces, understand how long Invisalign treatment takes, and more.

About Diamond Braces

Diamond Braces, a Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider, is a leader in a quality orthodontic care on the East Coast. For over 20 years, Diamond Braces has been guided by its principles of affordability, accessibility, and amazing service. For more information, visit https://diamondbraces.com/

