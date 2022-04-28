RWE teams up with Greater New Orleans, Inc. to engage Louisiana offshore supply chain

This innovative partnership will secure Louisiana's role in the growing offshore wind industry

GNO, Inc. will leverage RWE's extensive expertise in offshore wind to develop a path for existing Louisiana companies to become part of a national supply chain

This groundbreaking initiative will consist of targeted workshops and interviews with the goal of releasing a detailed Louisiana offshore wind supplier database

BOSTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE Renewables, one of the globally leading companies in offshore wind, will collaborate with Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) and GNOwind Alliance to build a program that will accelerate the engagement of Louisiana's supply chain with offshore wind and benefit all Louisianians.

Over the next six months, GNO, Inc. will host a series of informational workshops and company-specific interviews with the aim of identifying existing Louisiana companies with transferable capabilities for offshore wind. The goal is to provide leading energy companies, like RWE, with actionable supply chain contacts to fulifll their goals of deploying several gigawatts of offshore wind power. Louisiana companies interested in participating in this innovative public-private initiative can register to receive more information at locate.gnoinc.org/wind.

"There is a natural connection between Louisiana's historical strength in offshore oil and gas development and services, and the future needs of offshore wind," said Michael Hecht, President & CEO, Greater New Orleans, Inc. "We are thrilled to partner with RWE Renewables to help Louisiana's companies train their workforce and translate their capacities for enormous opportunity for offshore wind in Louisiana."

According to a recent report by the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL), the demand for offshore wind projects will drive a domestic supply chain with the potential of supporting 65,000 well-paying U.S. jobs. From turbines to foundations manufacturing, reaching the national target of 30 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 will require a fully-integrated value chain of suppliers and services companies. The Gulf of Mexico, and Louisiana in particular, has the potential to play a disproportionate role in the responding to the needs of the burgeoining U.S. offshore wind industry.

"Louisiana plans are still in preparation, but our team has had very positive experiences developing supply chain 'pathfinder' programs in which we engage with a range of local companies to share information about the specific needs of the offshore wind industry, learn more about their capabilities, and identify new possibilities to bring value to the nascent offshore wind market in the Gulf of Mexico," said Sam Eaton, Executive Vice President Offshore Wind Development, RWE Renewables Americas.

Offshore wind energy is an important component to achieving Louisiana's climate emission reduction plans. In its recently adopted Climate Action Plan, the state proposed a goal of 5GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035. In addition, a legislative measure (HB 165) to expand the size of wind leases in state waters cleared the Louisiana House of Representatives and is expected to pass the Senate in the upcoming weeks – further accelerating the deployment of commercial offshore wind in the Gulf of Mexico. Based on RWE Renewables' significant experience working in onshore and offshore wind markets, the biggest challenge is often helping companies throughout all tiers of the supply chain understand how they can fit into the new offshore wind market.

"Rapidly evolving innovations in alternative forms of energy, like offshore wind, have created opportunities for new jobs and commerce here in Louisiana," said Representative Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, of the Louisiana House of Representatives. "In this case, it isn't a matter of choosing between oil and gas or new energy, it's all of the above. This is the time to take advantage of decades of experience our companies have in the field, a world-class infrastructure for energy processing and distribution, and a highly-trained workforce and create an environment where success will not just be a goal, but a sure thing."

"I am excited to see the investment and partnership that RWE and GNO, Inc. are making to accelerate the development of the offshore wind supply chain here in Louisiana," said Gov. John Bel Edwards. "This effort represents another tangible step in the implementation of the state's Climate Action Plan and will help Louisiana businesses capitalize on opportunities in the burgeoning offshore wind industry."

"Louisiana has a distinguished history of providing energy to the region and the nation as a whole, and wind energy will no doubt play a key part in supporting our leadership role in that field as we move forward to a more carbon-aware clean energy future," said Louisiana Department of Natural Resources Secretary Tom Harris.

The announcement of the collaboration was made at the Floating Wind Solutions conference in Houston, March 1, where RWE Renewables was a lead sponsor.

RWE Renewables is engaging with economic development agencies across the country to learn how we can support their supply chain development initiatives.

RWE is one of the world's leading companies in offshore wind, active across the entire value chain, from project conception and development to construction as well as operation and maintenance. The unparalleled expertise the company has earned over the last 20 years has resulted in 17 wind farms in operation. The company secured area OCS-A 0539 in the New York Bight offshore lease auction in the U.S. with a potential to host 3 GW of capacity, enough to power 1.1 million U.S. homes. The company also recently finished successfully the installation of all turbines of the 857 MW offshore wind farm Triton Knoll off the English Coast. Two more projects, the 342-megawatt project Kaskasi, off the German island Heligoland, and the 1.4 GW project Sofia, one of the largest offshore wind farms in the world, are currently under construction.

Greater New Orleans, Inc. is the regional economic development nonprofit organization serving the 10-parish region of Southeast Louisiana that includes Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes. GNO, Inc. works together with the business community; local, state, and federal governments; and other regional stakeholders to coordinate, consolidate, and catalyze action on key issues and opportunities that maximize job and wealth creation and retention, are relevant to the region as a whole, and create systematic impact.

RWE is leading the way to a green energy world. With an extensive investment and growth strategy, the company will expand its powerful, green generation capacity to 50 gigawatts internationally by 2030. RWE is investing €50 billion gross for this purpose in this decade. The portfolio is based on offshore and onshore wind, solar, hydrogen, batteries, biomass and gas.

RWE Supply & Trading provides tailored energy solutions for large customers. RWE has locations in the attractive markets of Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The company is responsibly phasing out nuclear energy and coal. Government-mandated phaseout roadmaps have been defined for both of these energy sources. RWE employs around 19,000 people worldwide and has a clear target: to get to net zero by 2040. On its way there, the company has set itself ambitious targets for all activities that cause greenhouse gas emissions. The Science Based Targets initiative has confirmed that these emission reduction targets are in line with the Paris Agreement. Very much in the spirit of the company's purpose: Our energy for a sustainable life.

