QUILITY INSURANCE HONORED AS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility Insurance, a digital platform offering affordable life insurance and customized financial planning solutions through an online application or support from a licensed insurance agent, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the insurance category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards.®

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Quility was nominated in the Company of the Year category for Insurance.

In 2020, Quility was founded as the technology platform and holding company for its independent life insurance distribution businesses; Symmetry Financial Group and Asurea. Quility now has a corporate staff of more than 180 and thousands of agents nationwide.

"We are excited that Quility has been recognized by the Stevie Awards in the insurance category," said Joe Dendy, Chief Marketing Officer of Quility. "It's an honor to be listed alongside some of America's top businesses, and it's an achievement that wouldn't be possible without the dedication of our nationwide network of agents and corporate staff."

Quility supports agents with best-in-class technology and insurtech tools to provide clients with customized and affordable financial solutions virtually or in-person, or on their own through a 100% online application.

Through Quility's proprietary term life product, Quility Level Term, clients can secure up to $1 million in coverage in 10 minutes or less, with a policy delivered straight to their inbox.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards.

About Quility

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a 10 -minute application or with the support of a licensed insurance agent. To learn more, visit quility.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Sponsors of the 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

