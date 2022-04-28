Nordic Nanovector ASA: The Annual General Meeting held

OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") (OSE: NANOV) was held today on 28 April 2022 in Oslo, Norway.

All proposals were resolved by the AGM as presented in the notice convening the AGM distributed on 6 April 2022. The complete minutes of the AGM are attached to this release, and are available on www.nordicnanovector.com.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)

Tel: +44 203 928 6900

Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 27 billion by 2029. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3556233/95a46238de3f4d19.pdf 2022 - Minutes AGM - 28 April 2022 Norwegian Signed 11477172 1 https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3556233/9d769963b4c8c7ed.pdf 2022 - Minutes AGM - 28 April 2022 English Signed 11477176 1

View original content:

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector