InventHelp Inventor Develops Wildfire Suppression System (HTM-3971)

Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a fire suppression system to protect a community of homes or other structures against wildfires," said an inventor, from Breaux Bridge, La., "so I invented the SWIZZLE STICK. My design could be safely deployed in a short period of time."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

This patent-pending invention provides an improved method to protect against wildfires. In doing so, it offers a barrier against an advancing wildfire. As a result, it eliminates the need for firefighters to remain in an exposed location and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is quick and easy to deploy so it is ideal for the government and state park markets and fire departments.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HTM-3971, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

