Navy Mutual Announces Results of Board Member Election

AIRLINGTON, Va., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navy Mutual Aid Association ("Navy Mutual") is proud to announce the election by our Membership of one new board member: Vice Admiral Michael Vitale, USN (Ret.); and the reelection of three current board members: Vice Admiral John Terence Blake, USN (Ret.), Rear Admiral Christine Hunter, MC, USN (Ret.), and Captain Nita Sood, USPHS.

"We are grateful to our Membership for participating in this year's Board election and voting to introduce one new member and retain three others," said Navy Mutual President and CEO, retired Rear Admiral Brian Luther, USN. "In addition to having served themselves, our board members offer Navy Mutual a wide range of expertise in financial, business, marketing, investment, leadership, management, technological, and legal knowledge. The leadership and guidance of our Board of Directors is what helps us excel and continually provide the best service possible to our Membership."

Vice Admiral Vitale is a managing director in KPMG's Federal Advisory practice, providing services to the U.S. Department of Defense in emerging technologies. Prior to his position at KPMG, Vitale acted as the executive director of the University of Hawaii's Applied Research Laboratory, successfully growing the university's research and development portfolio across six core competencies with the Department of Defense. Previously, he served in the U.S. Navy for 35 years, serving his final assignment as Commander, Navy Installations Command, where he was responsible for the readiness of the Navy's 70 bases worldwide, $12B in annual funding, and 60,000 personnel.

Vice Admiral Blake has been a member of the Navy Mutual board since 2019; both Rear Admiral Hunter and Captain Sood have served with Navy Mutual since 2016.

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veterans services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

