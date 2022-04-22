Young Living Partners with Utah Scientists for Pioneering Bee Research Project

First of its kind research will help to understand and save native bee species

LEHI, Utah, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, announced it has partnered with Dr. Joseph Wilson, author of "The Bees in Your Backyard: A Guide to North America's Bees," on a critical research initiative to learn more about native bee populations.

The research project, which will start at Young Living's farms in Mona, Utah and Simiane-la-Rotonde, France, will study native bee species at both locations and provide much-needed insights to help these bee populations thrive. With learnings from this research, Young Living will be able to make landscaping changes at its farms to better suit these native bee species.

"We feel extremely passionate about this partnership with Dr. Wilson as we dive into this research on local native bee species," said Deven Patten, director of sustainability at Young Living. "Native bees are so important because they pollinate native plants, many of which can't be pollinated by introduced bees. This research will be extremely useful as we dive in and begin to make our lavender farms a sanctuary for many different bee species, continuing Young Living's commitment to serving our planet."

The initial research phase will begin in Utah, with Dr. Wilson conducting research into which native bee species are currently habitating Young Living's Mona farm and estimating plant and flower visitation rates. Since many native pollinators are picky eaters, or as the science community refers to as specialists, many of these bees will only visit certain kinds of plants or flowers. As Young Living acquires this information and data, the company will then begin taking steps in order to diversify, protect, and improve the lives of the bee communities on its farms, starting with making adjustments to landscaping. In addition, the company will be conducting similar research at its lavender farm in Simiane-la-Rotonde. This allows for both projects to compare the farms' bees and identify the role that the lavender farms play in the diversity of bees.

This research is some of the first of its kind, paving the way for additional research to help save native bee populations for years to come. The research projects in Mona and in Simiane-la-Rotonde will provide data on how many different kinds of bee species lavender and other native plants can help support. Once Young Living determines which species are present additional research will determine the needs of those species, which native plants they are drawn to, and what nesting habitats are needed.

"This pioneering research goes beyond just Young Living and its farms. For years people have conducted research on honey bees but little is known about the over 1000 species of native bees. Before we can begin to save the bees, we will need to know which bees are located at each lavender farm," said Dr. Wilson. "The data that we collect will be incredibly important to the bee and science communities as a whole. We are delighted that Young Living has chosen to place their efforts into this research, and that they have chosen us to partner with."

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils is a world-leading essential oils company based in Lehi, Utah. Founded in 1994, the company provides the highest quality essential oils and oil-infused products available. Young Living's essential oils come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and certified suppliers and are rigorously tested for safety and quality. The company's products support a healthy lifestyle and provide opportunities for independent brand partners to share the unique benefits of essential oils with millions of customers worldwide. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

View original content:

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils