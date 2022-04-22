Vitrolife AB Interim report January-March 2022: Building on our strong growth momentum

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First quarter

Sales of SEK 752 (379) million, corresponding to an increase of 98% in SEK whereof currency effect 13%, acquired growth 74% and organic growth 11%.

Consumables increased sales by 26% in SEK, Technologies by 4% in SEK, and Genetic Services contributed with sales of SEK 304 million .

Strong growth in all market regions: Americas 255%, EMEA 85%, Japan Pacific 21% and Asia 19% in local currencies.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 228 (163) million, corresponding to a margin of 30.4% (43.0). EBITDA per share increased 13%.

Net income was SEK 82 (119) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.60 (1.09).



Pro forma

Sales, adjusted for discontinuing Covid business, increased by 18% in SEK, and 11% in local currencies.

EBITDA margin of 30.4% (34.4%).

Gothenburg, April 22, 2022

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

