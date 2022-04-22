Sustainabl.com is Making Shopping Sustainable Fashion Easier Than Ever!

Launching just in time for Earth Month, the partnership between lingerie brand Adore Me and

sustainable cornerstone YesAnd will be the first of its kind to guide, grade, and support the

sustainable fashion shopping experience.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adore Me, known for being the first lingerie brand to bring extended sizing to the market, is proud to introduce Sustainabl.com: a specially curated marketplace partnering brands that are spearheading the sustainable fashion movement. In partnership with ECOfashion Corp and Commonshare, a sustainable supply chain management platform, the Sustainabl.com platform will feature the Shine Index, a clear rating that conveys to the customer just how sustainable the item they are shopping is. The scale will include scores like "Good Start", "Getting There" and "Top Rated".

Sustainabl.com is Adore Me's first marketplace effort and is built with the mission to make shopping sustainably easier and more enjoyable for customers.

The first brand partner featured on the marketplace is YesAnd, the digitally native, fashion forward sustainable brand from ECOfashion Corp, a Social Purpose Corporation founded in 2019 by ECOfashion pioneer, thought leader and author, Marci Zaroff, with the vision to transform the fashion and textile industries through inspiration, education, innovation, and collaboration. By leading with modern design, high quality, and affordability. YesAnd is featured under ECOfashion Corp's "Greenhouse of Brands™" and is a contemporary, GOTS-certified, sustainable apparel brand that will make you feel as good as you look.

"No one should have to compromise their values," said Marci Zaroff, Founder of ECOfashion Corp & YesAnd. "Looking and feeling fabulous shouldn't have to come at the expense of living in harmony with the environment."

The mission of Sustainabl.com is to not burden the customer with the responsibility of sourcing whether or not an item is sustainable, but to provide a solution to support and educate each and every purchase. "Right now, shopping for sustainable goods is often inconvenient and confusing—even for the people who have the desire," says Morgan Hermand, CEO & Founder of Adore Me. "We are launching Sustainabl.com to build one place where we can bring together the brands pushing forward sustainable fashion, while making the sustainable shopping experience a superior one for customers."

