Private Jet Company Volato Announces Level One Carbon Neutral Rating from 4AIR

ATLANTA, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato, the most efficient way to own a private jet, today on Earth Day, announced its partnership with 4AIR, the first and only sustainability rating program dedicated to private aviation, to verify its efforts on offsetting its carbon emission. As a result, Volato received a Level One Bronze Rating from 4AIR, affirming its commitment to offsetting the environmental impact of its flight activities.

Today, all Volato flights are 100% carbon neutral.

"We understand the airline industry's contribution to carbon emissions, and at Volato, we feel it's our responsibility to the community to ensure we're doing our part to reduce them," said Matt Liotta, CEO, Volato. "Partnering with 4AIR has been an integral part of creating more sustainable service offerings which is a foundational component of Volato's corporate ESG program, and we're grateful for their help in making all Volato flights carbon neutral."

In order to earn the Level One 4Air Bronze Rating, Volato and their customers fund carbon offset projects like forestry and renewable energy that reduce emissions equivalent to the emissions from flying. Offsets are purchased in an amount equal to Volato's footprint and "retired" or claimed in a public registry.

Customers can fly with confidence as projects are independently verified to industry-leading standards using carbon accounting methods in line with ICAO and the GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard. All credits Volato purchases through 4AIR are permanent, additional, verifiable, enforceable and real. Volato and 4AIR work together to ensure the appropriate volumes of credits are acquired and retired for every gallon of fuel used, making it a seamless process for flyers and owners.

"Volato is providing access to those who would like to make a sensible jump into private aviation," added 4AIR President Kennedy Ricci. "By partnering with 4AIR, they ensure this access is sustainable with a simple and forward-looking solution for mitigating the impact of private air travel on climate change."

About Volato :

Volato is the modern way to buy and own a private jet, creating a more accessible, sustainable category of private aviation ownership through an innovative business model that reduces costs while increasing the convenience of ownership. Volato focuses on four-or-less passenger missions and operates a fleet of bespoke HondaJet Elite S aircraft.

About 4AIR

4AIR is an industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its industry-first framework seeks to address climate impacts of all types and provides a simplified and verifiable path for private aviation industry participants to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction.

The 4AIR framework offers a solution that makes it easy for private aviation users to pursue sustainability through access to carbon markets, use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, support for new technologies, and other strategies. All carbon credits through 4AIR are quantified and verified through the most respected and international leading bodies that issue and register credits, including the American Carbon Registry, Climate Action Reserve, Verified Carbon Standard (VERRA) , and The Gold Standard. Additionally, end-of-year commitment audits are independently verified by third parties. 4AIR also serves the demand signal working groups with the World Economic Forum's Clean Skies for Tomorrow Coalition.

For more information, visit www.4air.aero.

