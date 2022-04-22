Embrey Management Services Selected to Manage Hayden Townhomes in Scottsdale, AZ

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey Management Services has been selected to provide multifamily residential services for Hayden Townhomes in Scottsdale, AZ. This will be the second property in the Phoenix metropolitan area managed by the award-winning company. Embrey was selected by The Praedium Group who owns the property.

This brand-new 32-unit upscale community features two- and three-bedroom townhomes, two-car garages and a resort-style pool. The property is bordered by an expansive nature preserve and is minutes away from shopping, parks and Scottsdale's thriving arts scene.

"We chose Embrey Management Services because of their deep understanding of the market and the exceptional level of service they provide to residents. Embrey's background as a highly regarded developer allows their team to take a unique approach to property management in order to deliver an exceptional living experience to our residents," said Josh Kogel, Vice President of The Praedium Group. Unit amenities at Hayden Townhomes include two balconies per unit, large closets, his-and-her primary bathroom sinks, abundant natural lighting and designer finishes throughout.

"Embrey Management Services is pleased to partner with The Praedium Group as we continue to grow our footprint in the Phoenix area," says Allyson McKay, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Embrey Management Services. "Embrey specializes in the management of luxury communities such as this one. We are looking forward to drawing from this experience to provide an elevated living experience for residents at this beautiful property."

About Embrey

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires, and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed nearly 43,000 apartments and more than 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector with more than 4,000 units under construction. www.embreydc.com

