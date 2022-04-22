Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at ECCMID 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26

SALT LAKE CITY, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx,"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the upcoming 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), held April 23-26, 2022, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics) (PRNewswire)

The congress, which brings together experts from clinical microbiology and infectious disease fields to present their latest findings, guidelines and experiences to an audience of over 14,000 colleagues, will also feature a hybrid format for the first time, to facilitate an onsite and online experience for attendees allowing for remote and face-to-face opportunities. Co-Dx believes that the congress will provide opportunities for Company representatives and distributors to interface with a wide cross-section of potential international customers for the Company's products.

To learn more about the conference, including in-person and virtual registration details, please visit https://www.eccmid.org/. Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its upcoming point-of-care and at-home rapid PCR diagnostics platform, are invited to visit Booth # 2-26.3.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics