PeopleScout's Affinix™ Talent Technology Wins Platinum in the 2022 TITAN Business Awards for Best-in-Class Business Technology Solution

PeopleScout recognized for Affinix's innovation in artificial intelligence and machine learning; also wins Platinum for best use of Instagram, Gold for recruitment marketing and chief marketing officer and senior vice president for TrueBlue brands receives Platinum distinction

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been named a Platinum award winner, the highest distinction, in the 2022 TITAN Business Awards for its industry-leading talent technology Affinix™ in the Business Technology Solutions—Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning category. In addition, the global talent leader also received recognition for its superior marketing efforts and leadership with a Platinum award for Best Use of Instagram, a Gold award in the Digital Campaign—Recruitment Marketing category and a Platinum distinction for Caroline Sabetti, chief marketing officer, PeopleReady and PeopleScout and senior vice president of TrueBlue communications as Marketing Executive of the Year.

"This recognition from TITAN is validation of our commitment to innovation and evolving our technology to stay ahead of our clients' needs," said Taryn Owen, President & COO of PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "As we continue to help our clients with their recruiting challenges, we also strive to create innovative recruitment marketing strategies and engagement techniques to help attract the best talent to PeopleScout and for our clients."

Embedded within PeopleScout's talent solutions, Affinix delivers speed and scalability while leveraging artificial intelligence, recruitment marketing, machine learning, predictive analytics and other emerging technologies. PeopleScout adds Affinix enhancements on a quarterly basis in order to provide the best-in-class experience for candidates and our clients. This flexible approach allows PeopleScout to leverage the latest technologies all within one seamless ecosystem in Affinix.

PeopleScout was also recently named a Gold winner in the Social Media category of the 2022 MUSE Creative Awards for its Instagram page and a Silver winner in the Strategic Program, Digital Marketing Campaign category for its recruitment marketing campaign.

The TITAN Business Awards program was formed with the sole mission of acknowledging the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations worldwide. Over 800 nominated entries from across the globe were received this year, with participating countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Netherlands and Canada.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

