Park West Gallery Holds Special Auction to Benefit Ukrainian Relief Efforts

10% of all proceeds from their April 21 online auction weekend will help humanitarian aid in the war-torn country

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Park West Gallery raised more than $500,000 to help the Ukrainian people during one of their popular online art auction weekends. One month later, the world's largest art dealer is holding another online experience aimed at raising even more funds for Ukraine.

This work titled “Old Towers of Kyiv” was created by artist Anatole Krasnyansky, who was born in Kyiv. Krasnyansky is one of the Ukrainian artists featured at Park West’s upcoming online auctions to benefit relief efforts in Ukraine. (PRNewswire)

Starting Thursday, April 21, Park West will be kicking off a weekend of online events, including live-streaming art auctions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. 10% of the proceeds from all sales from the weekend auctions will be donated to ongoing relief efforts within Ukraine.

Interested parties can register for the weekend's online auctions at https://www.parkwestgallery.com/online/

"Our collectors came out in force the last time we did this," said John Block, Park West's Executive Vice President and one of the auctioneers for this upcoming weekend's auctions. "I was incredibly moved by their generosity, and I'm so happy to continue raising funds for such an important cause. As a global community, we can't forget what's going on in Ukraine right now, and we're proud to support the Ukrainian people."

The online art auctions will once again feature a wide variety of classic and contemporary artists, many of whom have personal ties to Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

The weekend's featured artists include two American artists with Ukrainian roots—Anatole Krasnyansky was born in Kiev and the late Igor Medvedev came from Kharkov—and two artists who originally come from Romania—the former child prodigy Alexandra Nechita and celebrated abstract artist András Markós.

Some of the other featured artists this weekend are New York art superstar Mark Kostabi (who comes from an Estonian family), Yaacov Agam, Autumn de Forest, and James Coleman. The online event will also feature a special collection of etchings from the art world legend and Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn.

Anyone can attend next weekend's live-streaming auctions—just fill out Park West's online reservation form and information to register for the event will be provided: https://www.parkwestgallery.com/online/

Park West Gallery will donate proceeds from artworks sold that are paid in full at the conclusion of the online auction weekend 4/21-4/24. The donation being made by Park West Gallery will not offer a tax benefit to collectors.

