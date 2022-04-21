Metro Commercial Names Greg Tocco, Esq. Executive Vice President of Asset Services

MT. LAUREL, N.J., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Commercial Real Estate, Inc. (Metro), one of the nation's leading full-service, retail real estate services firms, today announced that Greg Tocco, Esq. has joined the firm as Executive Vice President of Asset Services. In his new role, Tocco will be responsible for growing Metro's Landlord Services and Property Management Services Divisions.

Tocco brings more than 20 years of experience in the role including property operations, strategic planning, risk management, property management, specialty leasing, business development, ESG, acquisition and disposition. His experience includes retail, mixed-use, office, and multi-family real estate projects in major markets throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

"We're thrilled to bring such a tenured and well-respected industry leader like Greg to our Metro team," states Tom Londres, Chief Executive Officer and Principal of Metro Commercial. "We are confident that Greg's industry expertise will lead to the expansion of Metro's Landlord Services and Property Management business lines."

Tocco joins Metro from Seritage Growth Properties, a publicly traded REIT, where he served as Vice President of Operations and was responsible for the operations and property management of the entire Seritage portfolio of approximately 42 million square feet across 266 properties in 48 States. Prior to that he served as Vice President of Asset Management for Rait Financial Trust in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mr. Tocco holds a Juris Doctor from Ohio Northern University's Claude W. Pettit College of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

About Metro Commercial Real Estate, Inc.

Metro Commercial is an industry leader in national, full-service retail real estate advisory services, guiding retailers and property owners toward innovative, data-driven, retail-related real estate solutions. Through the firm's National platform, Metro provides local, regional, national, and international guidance to 140 retailers, and owners of 495 properties. It also offers full-service property management for 8.75 million square feet of retail space, along with a robust investment sales and development services arm. For more information on Metro Commercial's real estate services, visit www.metrocommercial.com.

